Twinkle Khanna imitates PM Narendra Modi, gets trolled by the netizens

Divya Ramnani May 20 2019, 4.04 pm May 20 2019, 4.04 pm

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shares a great rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, so much that he recently had a long ‘non- political’ conversation with him. However, the same can’t be said about his actor-turned-author wife, Twinkle Khanna. She leaves no chance to throw shade at the PM and her latest action was no different. On Saturday, PM Modi meditated for 18 long hours in a holy cave at Kedarnath, pictures of which gave birth to dozens of memes on the internet. Joining the bandwagon, Twinkle took to her social media and trolled the PM.

In the picture shared by Khanna, she could be seen in a meditative pose amid her garden and smiling for the camera. Taking an indirect dig at PM Modi through her caption, Twinkle Khanna stated that after seeing a lot of ‘spiritual images’ on her timeline, she has planned to start her own series of workshops. She wrote, “Folks please sign up-After seeing so many spiritual images in the last few days -I am now starting a series of workshops ‘Meditation Photography-Poses and Angles’ I have a feeling after wedding photography this is going to be the next big thing :) #AJokeADayMayKeepJillSane”

Have a look at Twinkle Khanna’s tweet here:

Folks please sign up-After seeing so many spiritual images in the last few days-I am now starting a series of workshops ‘Meditation Photography-Poses and Angles’ I have a feeling after wedding photography this is going to be the next big thing :) #AJokeADayMayKeepJillSane pic.twitter.com/uYP4FpQvYX — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 20, 2019

This, however, didn’t go well with Twitterati as they lashed out at the author. Some called her an ‘attention-seeker’, while a lot of them dug out some old pictures of her meditating.

Have a look at some of the reactions here:

Congratulations Twinkle ma'am, where did you learn so many ways of saying "I am attention seeking"? Are you also a victim of demonization? — Chowkidar Osheen🇮🇳 (@Megha94507473) May 20, 2019

But you've been posing from long pic.twitter.com/7oXOy67p2w — Chowkidar Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 20, 2019

Chalo isse apke ghar me shanti to bani rahegi .... Achaaa hai Twinkle ji — Paramveer Shekhawat (@Paramveer__) May 20, 2019

Well, PM Modi is aware of how Twinkle Khanna leaves no opportunity to troll him. In fact, while talking to Akshay Kumar, he opened up on the same. Narendra Modi, said, “It so happened that when Khiladi Kumar quizzed PM if he actively follows people on Twitter, PM Modi replied, "Main aapka bhi Twitter dekhta hoon aur Twinkle Khanna Ji ka Twitter dekhta hoon. Kabhi Kabhi toh mujhe lagta hai ki vo mere upar gussa nikaalti hai Twitter pe, toh uske kaaran aapke parivaarik jeevan mein badi shaanti rehti hogi. Unka pura gussa mujpe nikal jaata hoga isliye aapko araam rehta hoga. Toh is prakaar se main aapke kaam aaya hoon (I follow you as well as Twinkle Khanna on Twitter. Sometimes I feel, she pours all the anger on me on Twitter, must take all the stress away from your family life. I have been able to help you there).