  2. Politics
Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons why the liberals failed

Politics

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as to why the liberals failed

Akshay Kumar's Canadian citizenship was hotly debated when he interviewed PM Narendra Modi.

back
Akshay KumarBhaktsBharatiya Janata PartyBJPBollywoodEntertainmentLiberalsmrs. funnybonespoliticsPyjamas are ForgivingTwinkle Khanna
nextAnurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi amid their resignation chaos

within