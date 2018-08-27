UAE leader takes dig at Narendra Modi over declining offer?

As the state of Kerala was coping after nature’s wrath in the form of massive floods, help begun to pour in from all across the country and around the globe. Reportedly, the UAE government came forward to help the flood-affected state with Rs 700 crore, but it led to a major controversy as the Indian government turned down the offer. Now a tweet from the UAE has kept everyone guessing that if the Dubai ruler is taking a dig at the Narendra Modi government for not accepting UAE’s aid in the Kerala flood relief?

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Sunday and posted two tweets in Arabic recounting his experiences on how an ideal ruler should be.

#علمتني_الحياة أن المسئولين نوعان .. النوع الأول هم مفاتيح الخير .. يحبون خدمة الناس .. سعادتهم في تسهيل حياة البشر .. وقيمتهم فيما يعطونه ويقدمونه.. وإنجازهم الحقيقي في تغيير الحياة للأفضل .. يفتحون الأبواب، ويقدمون الحلول.. ويسعون دائما لمنفعة الناس — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 26, 2018

His first tweet meant “Life has taught me there are two types of officials, the first type are the keys of goodness, they like to serve people. They find happiness in facilitating human life and their value is in what they give, their real achievement is changing life for the better and opening the doors, they offer solutions, and they always seek the benefit of people,”

Whereas his second tweet has got tongues wagging as it ends with hinting that the governments would succeed only if the first type of rulers outnumber the second.

والنوع الثاني.. مغاليق للخير .. يصعّبون اليسير .. ويقلّلون الكثير .. ويقترحون من الإجراءات ما يجعل حياة البشر أكثر مشقة .. سعادتهم في احتياج الناس لهم ووقوفهم بأبوابهم وعلى مكاتبهم .. لا تنجح الدول والحكومات إلا إذا زاد النوع الأول على الثاني .. #علمتني_الحياة — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 26, 2018

In the second tweet, he said, “The second type of rulers are those who stop the good things and make human life more difficult. They find happiness seeing people standing by their doors.”

Last week, the Gulf nation had come forward to clarify that they have announced no specific amount contrary to what Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said about UAE’s generous Rs 700 crore aid offer. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had even tweeted and thanked the UAE government’s help for the flood hit state.

A big thanks to @hhshkmohd for his gracious offer to support people of Kerala during this difficult time. His concern reflects the special ties between governments and people of India and UAE. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2018

Whereas the UAE ambassador in India Al Banna is expected to visit flood-hit Kerala this week. He will be meeting officials of various foundations and NGOs assisting in relief and rehabilitation works in the Kerala where around 324 people lost their lives and many properties are destroyed.

This is not the first time that India has turned down foreign aid. In 2013, the Congress government had turned down foreign aid during the Uttrakhand flood.