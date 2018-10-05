Unhappy Narendra Modi lookalike plans to join Congress

With the 2019 election approaching, it looks like the BJP has got a real problem this time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lookalike has decided to not campaign for the party in the upcoming elections. A man named Abhinandan Pathak who has an uncanny resemblance to Modi says that he gets beaten up by the people as the promised ache din fails to show up. Hence, he has now decided to join the opposition party, Congress and campaign against Modi.

One of his quotes reads, "I am taken aback by seeing how the BJP is working in contrast to what Modi actually thinks and says. People have been asking me 'acche din kab ayenge' (when will good days come)? I am being cursed and beaten. It's because of all these reasons that I have decided to campaign against the BJP and for the Congress in the upcoming 2019 elections."

Pathak, a resident of Shahranpur, already claims to have spoken to Uttar Pradesh Congress President Raj Babbar who has further agreed to arrange a meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Mr Pathak.Despite making a decision of supporting the opposition, Abhinandan says that he has no hard feelings against Narendra Modi. "Prime Minister Modi has given India a better image across the globe. My grievance is with the party and not with the Prime Minister," he says.