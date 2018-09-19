Union Minister Babul Supriyo threatens to break man's leg at a live event

BJP Union Minister Babul Supriyo, on Tuesday, lost his cool at an event in Bengal's Asansol district. He threatened to break a man's leg, ironically at an event which was organised for the differently abled people. The event was organised to donate wheelchairs and other necessary equipment. Supriyo was on stage while a man allegedly wriggled, breaking his concentration.

"Why are you moving? Please sit down," he said, which soon followed with a snap. "What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs and can give you a crutch," he reacted.

It wasn't just that. He further ordered his security staff to break the man's leg and give him a crutch if he made any further movements.

This is not the first time that the singer turned politician is lashing out in public. This year in March, he was at a relief camp in Asansol's Kalyanpur when someone from the crowd asked him to go back. This triggered him to scream, 'I will skin you right away'. However, he later said his outburst was meant for TMC cadres who misbehaved with him.

He was also booked under section 144 for assaulting a public servant, senior IPS officer Rupesh Kumar in this case.