Ranjini Maitra June 03 2019, 8.25 pm June 03 2019, 8.25 pm

A simple gesture from public figures may inspire many to adopt a healthier way of living. Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who has been given the responsibility of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the newly formed cabinet, arrived at his Nirman Bhavan office to take charge, but not in a car! Instead, he chose to cycle his way to work. A more environmental-friendly and healthy way to travel!

The United Nations has declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day, explaining that it recognises "the uniqueness, longevity, and versatility of the bicycle and it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation".

“I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trusting me and giving me this responsibility. The health of the people of this country is the top priority of Modi government and we will make every effort to achieve healthcare for all,” Harsh Vardhan said, after taking charge of the Ministry.

To implement the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna into a reality successfully would be his priority, he said, "Since the launch of PM-JAY, around 27 lakh people have availed the benefits under the scheme. However, still many people are not aware of it. Some people who are in dire need of the benefits provided under the insurance scheme are not able to avail it due to eligibility criteria issues."

In 2014, Vardhan was appointed as the Health Minister and was later put in charge of Ministries of Earth Sciences and Science and Technology. After Union Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away in 2017, he was given charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as well.