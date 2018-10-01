Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's daughter schools her daddy to dodge the office!

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Sunday night, shared this absolutely adorable video of his daughter pleading him to accompany her to her school. "Papa, tomorrow is my Grandparents' Day. You must come tomorrow. Mama always comes to my school, sees the performance. She sees my dancing..," she is heard saying.

That's a serious allegation, right? It so happened that the little kid, who probably gets very less of her father’s attention owing to the latter's hectic schedule, wanted him to be present on the occasion of Grandparents' Day. "But you never ever come to my school. How can that be, Papa? My grandparents come to Delhi from far village," she further complains.

This time, Rijiju had to give up. He tries to explain to her that he keeps so busy! But the little one is smart and finds a way to rescue her dad. "You have office but just say to your boss that I have to come to my daughter's school. Then your boss can forgive you," she giggles.

That's a plan! We don't know if he implied it, but the BJP politician from Arunachal Pradesh did manage to go to his daughter's school.

Who says kids are less smart?