Union Minister Ramdas Athawale: Not suffering from rising fuel prices as I'm a minister

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s recent statement has led to a wide outrage. While commenting on the petrol and diesel hike, he said that being a minister, he is not bothered by the rise in prices. He, however, acknowledged the fact that the common man is suffering due to the hike in fuel prices and further asserted that the government is working on the matter.

While referring to the allowances he gets, he said, “I am not suffering from rising fuel prices as I am a minister. I may suffer if I lose my ministerial post,” which triggered a row.

“It’s understandable that people are suffering from rising fuel prices and it’s the duty of the government to reduce them,” he added. “The price of fuel can be reduced if the states cut the tax on it. The Centre is seriously working on the issue.”

Just a day after landing into trouble for his controversial statement, he also apologised for hurting the sentiments of the people. In his defense, he later stated, “I had said that I have no problem, I am a Minister, we are provided government vehicles. But people do face problems and prices should be brought down. I didn’t say this to insult anyone.”

The minister also expressed that he understands that the commoners are suffering from the hike in the fuel prices and stated that he demanded from the government to bring the prices under check.

“I am a common man who later became a Minister. I know the problems people face. I am a part of the government and I demand that the price of petrol, diesel should be brought down,” he said.