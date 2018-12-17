Politics Union Minister Ramdas Athawale wants Rahul Gandhi to go from pappu to papa Murtuza Nullwala December 17 2018, 4.14 pm December 17 2018, 4.14 pm

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale is all praise for Rahul Gandhi as Congress has won in three states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Athawale credited the victory to Rahul Gandhi and stated that he shouldn’t be called Pappu anymore. Well, he also has an advice for Rahul. The Union Minister feels that it’s time for Rahul to turn Papa from Pappu. To turn a papa, he needs to get married first and he feels that the Congress leader should get married as soon as possible.

Ramdas Athawale told ANI, “Unko Pappu bolte the lekin mera ye sujhaav unko hai ki Pappu nahi aapko Papa hona chahiye aur Papa hone ke liye jaldi shaadi karni chahiye, aapko 3 rajyon mein safalta mili hai. Rahul Gandhi jaldi shaadi karein aur Papa ban’ne ka kaam karein. (They called him Pappu but my suggestion to him would be that instead of Pappu, he should be Papa. For that to happen, he should get married fast. He has led his party to victory in three states. Rahul Gandhi should quickly get married and become a Papa (dad) soon).”

Athawale feels that people want to bring change and that’s why BJP lost in assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. However, he stated that in 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP will be back to power under the leadership of Narendra Modi.