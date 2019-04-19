Unseen pictures of Priyanka Chaturvedi and her life away from politics

Divya Ramnani April 19 2019, 5.01 pm April 19 2019, 5.01 pm

In a shocking course of events, All India Congress Committee’s national spokesperson for 10 years, Priyanka has quit the Gandhi-led political party only to come under the wings of Shiv Sena. Chaturvedi, on Friday, took to her social media and shared an official copy of her resignation letter. Her reason behind parting ways with the Congress was because they retained all the workers who were accused of ‘misbehaving’ and ‘threatening’ her. In a press conference, Chaturvedi stated that she was ‘hurt’ by the misbehaviour of some Congress party-men and that she had put forward the same in front of the 'party high-command.'

Well, this does come as a loss for the Congress party because Priyanka was one of the most efficient, educated and straight-forward party members they ever had. Apart from being a sharp politician, Chaturvedi is also an entrepreneur and a blogger. We stumbled upon some of her unseen pictures and she also comes out as one avid family woman who endlessly supports her children and spouse. From accompanying them to regular outings to hanging out with various celebrities, Chaturvedi surely knows to make the best out of her free time. Here’s a rundown to the other side of Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is also a mom.

Priyanka is wife to Vickram Chaturvedi, Channel Marketing and Program Manager in IBM India and they have two kids, Aarnav and Anitra Chaturvedi. The politician loves her family to the core and we aren’t just saying this for the sake of it. Check out some of the most perfect family pictures of the Chaturvedis:

Priyanka Chaturvedi shares a good bond with actor-turned-politician Gul Panag, who was a part of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Once again, The Chaturvedi clan all smiles.

Here’s Chaturvedi meeting her then-alliance, Mohammad Azharuddin, who was elected as the member of the parliament from Moradabad Constituency for Congress in 2009.

Like mother, like daughter?

The time when she was invited over lunch at the Khan residence. Here’s Priyanka posing with Salman Khan’s mother, Salma Khan.

Priyanka Chaturvedi is very a spiritual lady. She makes it a point to visit various temples and holy shrines on a regular basis.

When she had her *Shah Rukh Khan fangirl* moment.