UP Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh's staff cleans his sandal publicly, faces backlash

As he was about to leave and walk towards his car, Singh was surrounded by reporters, quizzing him of the same. The minister, however, denied. “I don’t remember anything. Nobody cleaned my sandal."

Another official accompanying him came to the minister's defence. “Mantriji cleaned the sandal himself. I saw him clean it with a red cloth”.

"Yes, I cleaned the sandal myself after water fell on it," Singh added.

"I will tell you what happened. He poured water on the sandals after they got dirty and cleaned them himself. This is what happened," was what an associate of the minister was heard saying. The photograph clearly suggests otherwise, though.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Rajendra Pratap Singh, who is popularly known as Moti Singh, found a rather wrong picture of himself going viral. The BJP minister was attending a tree plantation ceremony at a college in UP's Kushinagar when he got his sandals cleaned by an orderly after they got dirty during the activity. The picture shows the man cleaning the minister's shoes with a piece of red cloth as others look on. This has earned him severe criticism.

