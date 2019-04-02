Urmila Matondkar enjoys Mumbai's favourite snack on her maiden campaign trail

Darshana Devi April 02 2019, 4.26 pm April 02 2019, 4.26 pm

Urmila Matondkar came to prominence with Shekhar Kapoor’s 1983 movie Masoom and was last seen in a cameo in Abhinay Deo’s Blackmail. The actor, on March 27, joined the slate of celebrities who recently joined politics. The 45-year-old met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on the same day before officially joining the party. In the midst of the election season and campaign trails, Urmila took some time off on Tuesday to hog on some road-side vada pav.

We got our hands on a video which shows the actor-turned-politician binging on the delicious Maharashtrian delicacy. In the video, we can see her looking at the vada pav in amazement and taking a big bite after the stall-owner offered her one. Surrounded by a lot of people, she can also be seen singing praises for the snack and showing a thumbs up after she’s done having it. The clip sees the Kaun actor donning a pink kurta and using a Congress flag as her dupatta around her neck. Her hair is tied in a pony and she also has a red tika on her forehead.

“I am here because I believe in the ideology of Congress and what the party stands for. I have not joined the party for the sake of elections,” she told reporters at the press conference that was held to welcome her at the party on Wednesday. “I am here to stay,” she said.

“I know when film stars enter politics, they are expected to pull in voters because of their glamour. I would request you to keep such thoughts away when it comes to me,” she further said.

A day after her joining the party, the party has found another entrant in actor Shatrughan Sinha, whose meeting with the party president Rahul Gandhi confirmed the same.