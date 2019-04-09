Urmila Matondkar files her nomination, arriving in an impressive rally

Almas Khateeb April 09 2019, 3.14 pm April 09 2019, 3.14 pm

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar filed her nomination for a Lok Sabha seat from Mumbai. Matondkar has declared assets worth around Rs 68.28 crore and claims to have a clean legal record. Urmila Matondkar is contesting from Mumbai North and was accompanied by her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir.

Maharashtra will vote in four phases - 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and the Rangeela actor is going head-to-head with Gopal Shetty from the BJP. Matondkar arrived in an impressive vehicular rally. She greeted the crowd with folded hands and waved to the cheering crowds.

Earlier in the week, Matondkar addressed a youthful crowd, many of whom were first-time voters. This was especially important as just hours after declaring her candidature, Matondkar faced the wrath of trolls who declared her conversion to Islam. Her Wikipedia page was altered by cyber-miscreants. They changed her name, religion and other details, sparking a furore among her relatives and followers. "This is sheer nonsense perpetrated by some mischievous anti-social elements. Wikipedia should take action against them," declared her upset father, Shrikant Matondkar.

Undaunted, Matondkar is actively campaigning in the Mumbai North constituency that contains the Malad-Kandivali-Borivali-Dahisar suburbs. "In just two days, we have witnessed record crowds turning up to meet and greet her. Our candidate is getting a similar or even better response than Govinda (2004). We are besieged with requests from all localities where people clamour for a 'darshan' of Urmila even before she files her nomination papers," said Mumbai North District Congress President Ashok Sutrale.