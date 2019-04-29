Urmila Matondkar, Priya Dutt, Poonam Mahajan; three powerful ladies of Mumbai cast their vote

Nikita Thakkar April 29 2019, 1.20 pm April 29 2019, 1.20 pm

With hashtags like #UnitedByVote, #VoteKarMumbai and #Phase4 being at the top of Twitter trends, one can definitely say that Mumbaikars are high on josh this election season. A lot of celebrities from B-town as well as from other fields have come out to use their right to vote. Even Priyanka Chopra, who has spent most of her past four years in the States, is in Mumbai and has got her finger inked. Well, let's say, the political scene in Mumbai this time is quite empowering. We have three female candidates contesting the elections.

Let's begin with Urmila Matondkar, our Rangeela girl who has stepped into politics for the very first time. Urmila is contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on Congress' ticket. She is the candidate holding the Mumbai North fort for the political party. Opposite her is BJP's leader Gopal Shetty who won from the same constituency last elections. Earlier today, Urmila took to her Twitter handle to urge people to come and vote!

Nothing feels better than making a contribution towards your country and carrying out your civic duty of Casting a Vote. Do your duty. 😊 pic.twitter.com/DPB7gW5gb8 — Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) April 29, 2019

Then we have Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt who has been a part of politics for years. She is contesting elections from Mumbai North Central constituency as a Congress candidate. She has the strong support of her brother Sanjay Dutt who accompanied her when she filed her nomination and on the campaign trail. Today, she reached the polling booth with her husband and flaunted her inked finger.

Here's Priya Dutt's picture.

Last but not least, we have Poonam Mahajan, the daughter of late politician Pramod Mahajan. She is standing opposite Priya Dutt as BJP's candidate from Mumbai North Central constituency. This battle is a repeat of Lok Sabha elections 2014 when these two ladies clashed and Poonam won the seat by a significant margin of votes. Let's see what happens this season.

Meanwhile, here's a picture of Poonam Mahajan who reached the polling booth with brother Rahul Mahajan.

#Mumbai: BJP MP Candidate from Mumbai North Central, Poonam Mahajan casts her vote at polling booth number 48 in Worli. pic.twitter.com/muecE30tIC — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019.