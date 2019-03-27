Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian National Congress

The Indian National Congress' newest entrant is the Chamma Chamma girl, Urmila Matondkar in North Mumbai. This announcement comes just weeks before the country's general elections. The Rangeela actor met the INC President, Rahul Gandhi, and a picture from the meeting was tweeted out by the INC's verified Twitter handle. A comment from Urmila Matondkar read, "I am taking my first step in active politics. I am from a family that has shaped my political views based on the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel. It is another matter that despite being from an academics-oriented family, I joined films. But I had social awareness right from childhood." If Matondkar does secure a seat in Mumbai North, she will stand opposite BJP's Gopal Shetty in the electorate.

Congress President @RahulGandhi welcomes Smt. Urmila Matondkar to the Congress Party. pic.twitter.com/4iZHAy9Nn8 — Congress (@INCIndia) March 27, 2019

"I know when filmstars enter politics, they are expected to pull in voters because of their glamour. I would request you to keep such thoughts away when it comes to me," the 45-year-old actor further commented at the press conference held to welcome her to the party and to announce the appointment of Milind Deora as the President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. "I have known Urmila-ji for years. She is not just one of India's finest artistes, but someone who is extremely opinionated on issues affecting our society and someone taking the political step for the long run to serve the country through the Congress party," said Deora at the same press conference.

Urmila Matondkar rose to fame as a child artist in 1983's Masoom. Since then, she went on to star in hit films like Chamatkar, Rangeela, Indian, Judaai, Duad, Satya, Kaun, Lajja, Pinjar and many more. She has won 6 awards out of 22 nominations, including one Apsara Award, three Bollywood Movie Awards, one Filmfare Award, one Star Screen Award and one Zee Cine Award. Matondkar also received a Special Achievement in Bollywood award in Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Awards category.