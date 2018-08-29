US President Donald Trump accused China of hacking Clinton's emails without any evidence

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that China hacked emails of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump took to Twitter and shared this news with everyone but the President didn’t offer any evidence supporting his allegations.

Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Reportedly, US intelligence officials have said that Russia orchestrated the hacking of Democratic officials to meddle with the 2016 presidential election. A US federal grand jury indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers in July on charges of hacking the computer networks of Clinton and the Democratic Party.

Reacting to the allegations by the United States President, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said such accusations were nothing new. “This isn’t the first time we’ve heard similar kinds of allegations,” Hua told a daily news briefing.

“China is a staunch defender of cybersecurity. We firmly oppose and crack down on any forms of internet attacks and the stealing of secrets,” she added, without specifically mentioning Trump or Clinton in her answer.

Earlier too Trump made a similar allegation against the Asian country. In April 2017, Trump alleged that China may have hacked the emails of Democratic officials to meddle with the 2016 presidential election. He also did not provide any evidence backing his allegation at that time.