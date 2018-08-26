US senator and Vietnam veteran John McCain passes away

US Senator John McCain, who is also a veteran of the Vietnam War, died on August 25, while with his family. McCain took to politics and had also become a presidential candidate. A statement from the family confirmed the news. McCain was reportedly diagnosed with a brain tumour on July 2017, and was since undergoing treatment.

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

On August 24, McCain’s family had announced that the former soldier, had decided to stop his treatment, reports BBC. His wife Cindy tweeted that she is heartbroken, and that she is lucky to have been with him.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 08, 2000 GOP presidential hopeful US Senator John McCain (R-AZ) smiles as his wife, Cindy (L), waves, during a barbecue on the front yard of a supporter's house in Camden, South Carolina.

US senator John McCain, a celebrated war hero known for reaching across the aisle in an increasingly divided America, died Saturday after losing a battle to brain cancer, his office said. He was 81. "Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family," his office said in a statement. "At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 60 years." / AFP PHOTO / Paul J. RICHARDS

While he was in Vietnam, McCain suffered a bad injury and had spent over five years as a prisoner of war as his plane was shot down, according to reports. McCain was elected as the senator of Arizona for six times and in 2008, he was a Republican presidential nominee.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 03, 2008 Republican presidential candidate Arizona Sen. John McCain speaks at a campaign rally at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECK

The BBC reports that his family said that he would be laid to rest in Annapolis in Maryland. A funeral will be held at the Washington National Cathedral. Former US presidents Barack Obama and George Bush are supposed to give eulogies for the late American hero. President Donald Trump condoled the bereaved family at their loss, through a tweet.