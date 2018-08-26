image
Sunday, August 26th 2018
English
US senator and Vietnam veteran John McCain passes away

politics

US senator and Vietnam veteran John McCain passes away

Debanu DasDebanu Das   August 26 2018, 5.04 pm
back
Barack ObamaGeorge W BushJohn McCainnewsOtherpolitics
nextRahul Gandhi: Indian jails pretty decent for Vijay Mallya
ALSO READ

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Meet the lesser known sisters of these superstar brothers

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Bollywood floods social media with bhai-bhen clicks

Bharat still: Salman Khan reveals his Sundar and Susheel Katrina Kaif