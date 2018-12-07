image
Friday, December 7th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Vasundhara Raje reacts after being body shamed by Bihar politician

Politics

Vasundhara Raje reacts after being body shamed by Bihar politician

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 07 2018, 6.00 pm
back
Assembly Elections 2018BiharBODY SHAMINGChief MinisterLoktantrik Janta DalpoliticsRajasthanRajasthan Assembly ElectionsSharad YadavVasundhara Raje Scindia
nextSharad Yadav steeps low, fat shames Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje in his speech
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: PM Narendra Modi to bless the couple?

Rahul Gandhi shares Rajasthan dairies as campaign picks up steam

Jonty Rhodes sips on masala chai as he tours India