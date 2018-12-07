Vasundhara Raje reacts after being body shamed by Bihar politician

Political battles can get murkier than you think. How frequently have you found our politicians resorting to personal remarks and attacks in the drive of rivalry and delivering the most powerful election speech? Maybe they ran out of valid arguments or maybe, they thought it was smart to pass uncalled judgments! Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan, recently found herself at the receiving end of a dose of insensitive body-shaming from Bihar's Loktantrik Janta Dal leader Sharad Yadav.

"Vasundhara [Raje] ko aaram do, thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi (Give some rest to Vasundhara, she is tired and has gained too much weight. Earlier, she was thin)," he said while campaigning at Rajasthan's Alwar. However, Yadav later justified his remark, calling it a 'joke'. "I said it as a joke. I've old relations with her. It wasn't derogatory in any way. I had no intentions of hurting her. When I met her, I told her then also that you're gaining weight," he told ANI.

Vasundhara, not surprisingly, is upset and calls it purely sad. "Nothing can be sadder than this as he was always very close to our family. Youth can take a cue from this to set an example...I feel insulted, this is an insult to all women," the CM said, as she cast her vote for the ongoing assembly elections in Rajasthan.