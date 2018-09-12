Video alert! Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping trip on pancakes and vodka shots

Taking a break from the ongoings of an international forum, Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping showed off their skills in cooking in a rare display. The two countries recently launched what is being hailed as one of the largest joint military drills to this date, employing lakhs of soldiers, thousands of tanks, aircraft, and ships. While the deal was still shaping up, the leaders of two of the biggest countries on earth enjoyed some cooking session together in Vladivostok.

Dressed in blue aprons, Putin and Jinping collaborated to make a traditional Russian dish known as blini. Blinis are pancakes, and the duo topped them off with red and black caviar and gulped them down with multiple shots of Russian vodka. Sweet!

The cooking reportedly started off at the Far East Street, and it was to highlight the region’s achievements in terms of culture and economy. This isn’t the first time that Putin and Jinping routed to the kitchen though. When Putin was visiting China back in June, Jinping taught the Russian supremo to cook dumplings. As Putin cooked, Xi tasted.

A report cited a chef noting that Putin fried his pancake better since Xi moved his pancake around the pan, since he didn’t know how to fry it the right way.