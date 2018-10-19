Vladimir Putin believes Russians will go to heaven, here's why

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, was attending a forum of international experts in Sochi when he was asked a question on nuclear weapons. To that, Putin replied that his men will ‘go to heaven’ as martyrs in case there is a nuclear war. The reason? Putin reiterated that Moscow will only use nuclear weapons as a form of retaliation.

"We have no concept of a preemptive strike,” Putin was quoted as by AFP. "In such a situation, we expect to be struck by nuclear weapons, but we will not use the" first, he had said, adding that the aggressor must understand that the Russians will retaliate and that the enemy will be destroyed.

"The aggressor will have to understand that retaliation is inevitable, that it will be destroyed and that we, as victims of aggression, as martyrs, will go to heaven,” said Putin, adding that they’ll simply die as they won’t have any time to repent.

Russia’s nuclear laws allow the use of nukes in a conventional warfare, but only if the country’s existence is at stake. It kinda makes it a loophole that the Ruskies can exploit to launch nukes in case of an invasion.

Last year, Putin unveiled new weapons systems that he called ‘invincible’ and would make Western defence systems obsolete. Earlier in 2016, he had urged Russia to reinforce its military’s nuclear potential.