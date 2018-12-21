Vladimir Putin has marriage on the cards, but his beau is a secret

The Russian president Vladimir Putin is a strong force to reckon with. His personality made him the target of several memes, glorifying his ‘macho’ attitude. Recently, Putin announced that he might have to get married again, though he didn’t mention to whom. The 66-year-old guards his privacy and also those in his family. During an annual press conference, which was focused on the state of the Russian economy and international relations, a reporter asked him the question and Putin obliged with a smile.

"As a respectable person, I will have to do this at some point," said Putin to the media. Putin was married before, to Lyudmila Putina, from 1983 to 2013, when they divorced. The couples’ daughters, Katerina and Maria, are not involved in politics and have decided to stay away from any sort of stardom. Both their daughters are reportedly in their early 30s. A lot of rumours have surrounded Putin’s personal life since his divorce with Lyudmila.

Thanks to a Russian newspaper, there is talk that Putin is was in a relationship with Alina Kabaeva. Alina is a former Olympic gymnast. Putin, on his part, rejected the rumours. In 2016, media agency Reuters reported that a businessman who had ties to some of Putin’s associates had transferred the ownership of properties to Alina’s sister and her grandmother.