Watch: Kiran Bedi's granddaughter accuses Bedi of misusing her powers as the Lieutenant Governor

Rushabh Dhruv April 06 2019, 12.42 pm April 06 2019, 12.42 pm

Looks like Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi is in trouble. Bedi's granddaughter has shot a selfie video and uploaded it on social media expressing calmly that she is all safe with her father, Mr. Ruzbeh N. Bharucha, at his home and has not been kidnapped. The video sees Kiran Bedi's granddaughter accusing the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor of ill-using the 'police influence' with an aim to separate her from her father. As expected, the video has gone viral on the internet.

The little girl in the video states that she is ashamed to be a granddaughter of Bedi. “I am very ashamed to be the granddaughter of Dr Kiran Bedi… the only one that too,” she says. “When I called and told you (Kiran Bedi) that my mother is hitting my father with chappals and spitting on him, you had said that it is between a husband and a wife. Nani (grandmother), why are you using police influence now?” she adds. Check out the video below:

Through the video, the girl is emphasising on the fact that she is happy with her father and there's no kidnapping involved. The video was posted on Thursday by Deepika Bhardwaj, a film-maker. “Madam Bedi has apparently claimed her kidnapping when she is happy with her father and wants to be with him only,” Bhardwaj said in a tweet. In another tweet, Bhardwaj also shared a link of the original video posted on YouTube, which has now been removed.

“The court has directed all such videos to be removed forthwith. And the one mentioned has already been removed. Also, a direction to the YouTube officials (has been sent) to do so (sic),” Bedi told IANS on Friday, adding the matter is subjudice. We await more updates on the same.