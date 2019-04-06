image
  2. Politics
Watch: Kiran Bedi's granddaughter accuses her for misuse of police influence goes viral

Politics

Watch: Kiran Bedi's granddaughter accuses Bedi of misusing her powers as the Lieutenant Governor

I am very ashamed to be the granddaughter of Dr Kiran Bedi, said Kiran Bedi's granddaughter in a viral video.

back
Kiran BediKiran Bedi GranddaughterRuzbeh N BharuchaSaina Bediviral video
nextRahul Gandhi attends to injured journalist in Kerala, carries him to the ambulance

within