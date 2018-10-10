What the floccinaucinihilipilification! Shashi Tharoor is here with another outlandish word

After leaving netizens in a tizzy with the word 'farrago', Congress leader has, once again, taken the internet by storm. As we all are aware, Tharoor has a habit of throwing unpronounceable words in his tweets which sends people looking for a dictionary. The Congress leader, on Wednesday, was back with yet another nearly unpronounceable word while introducing his new book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification. Pre-order it to find out why!https://t.co/yHuCh2GZDM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2018

Through his tweet, Tharoor unveiled the title of his new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, with the word that got Twitterati talking- floccinaucinihilipilification. According to the Oxford dictionary, the word is a noun and means ‘the action or habit of estimating something as worthless’. The 29-letter-word has also received a long trail of comments that made fun of the tweet.

In December 2017, Tharoor used the word ‘rodomontade’, meaning boastful or inflated talk or behaviour. In February 2018, he introduced ‘troglodytes’ in a response to Vinay Katiyar’s comment on the Taj Mahal. His list of obscure words in his tweets also includes lalochezia, farrago, webaqoof and snollygoster.

In May 2017, he got the netizens talking when he described the coverage of his wife Sunanda’s death as an ‘exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist’.

Tharoor is currently a second-term parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram constituency. He has also worked as Under-Secretary-General in the United Nations. His impeccable mastery over English is truly unmatchable.