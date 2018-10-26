When no one wanted Donald Trump and he was his own saviour

United States President Donald Trump is undoubtedly the most powerful man alive on planet earth. At the same time, he has been successful in making heads turn for all the wrong reasons. This time, he has done it again. Donny boy bought his own portrait as no one else bid for it back in 2014 auction at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Hey @Fahrenthold just checked and the portrait is still hanging at the Champions Lounge. How much did you say it cost the Trump Foundation? pic.twitter.com/hGAun6KgCO — Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) September 21, 2016

On Thursday, the revelation came to light during an argument in a litigation filed by the New York state attorney general against the president’s charity in June. The complaint alleged that Trump’s charity is misusing the funds and not using it in a proper white manner.

In defence of the allegations, against the charity over misuse of funds, attorney Alan Futerfas revealed the real reason why the charity bought the portrait for 10,000 dollars as no one else bid for the painting so Trump decided to have the six-foot oil portrait of himself.

Trump’s lawyer also alleged that he feels sad over the allegations made on the painting purchase which benefits a charity that helps children and young adults with developmental disabilities. He also claims the suit is politically biased, part of an effort by Democrats to undermine Trump’s presidency.

The lawsuit also claimed that the non-profit organisation was just a dummy way how Trump diverted his access money and the legitimate donations were overshadowed by rampant violations of state charity law and the use of donated funds for business purposes. The lawsuit also claimed to seek permission to dissolve the charity and to ban the president from serving on a New York not-for-profit for 10 years.