Wink tank Rahul Gandhi does it again, this time at Sachin Pilot

After the infamous ‘hug and wink’ act in Parliament last month during the no-confidence motion, Rahul Gandhi has found himself in stuck in another winking situation. The Congress chief was caught fluttering his eyes on camera again, this time to his fellow party member and friend Sachin Pilot.

Reportedly, on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Rajasthan at Ramlila Maidan to campaign for the upcoming state elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In a video shot at the rally, Rahul was seen winking to party's state chief Sachin Pilot. Soon after the wink, Sachin Pilot hugged AICC general secretary and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the stage.

Rahul was at the center of a controversy in July after he crossed the well of the House and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha after finishing his speech. Rahul’s act faced heavy criticism from BJP leaders and he was heavily trolled on social media for the same.

Talking about Rahul Gandhi’s ‘hug and wink’ act, PM Narendra Modi in a recent interview to ANI called it a childish stunt. "It is for you to judge whether it was a childish act or not. And, if you are unable to decide that, watch the wink and you will get the answer," the PM said.

This is not the first time the Congress chief has been trolled on social platform for his statements. In June this year, he invited the wrath of netizens after he said that the founder of Coca-Cola started by selling ‘shikanji’ or lemonade and McDonalds was born from a dhaba.