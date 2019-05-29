Winners’ circle

Shashi Sunny May 29 2019, 4.24 pm May 29 2019, 4.24 pm

For many of the city’s socialites, this is the best time to flaunt their friendship and proximity to the glamourous BJP candidates and their family members who are regulars in Delhi’s cocktail circuit in the city. Not surprisingly social media is full of congratulatory messages for the families of the winning candidates such as golfer Neelam Pratap Rudy who along with her daughters has been campaigning for her husband Rajiv Pratap Rudy who won in Bihar. Or Anu Kant Dubey whose husband Nishi Kant Dubey who won in Jharkhand and of course, the royal Diya Kumari, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, lawyer Meenakshi Lekhi, Olympian Rajyavardhan Rathore, singers Hans Raj Hans and actor Manoj Tiwari among others. Hans Raj Hans, Gautam, and Manoj had delirious friends at the counting booth as well as their homes distributing sweets and dancing with joy.

Smriti Irani who won in Amethi after defeating Congress scion Rahul Gandhi is quite the toast of the town. Her last assignment in the government has been the Ministry for Textiles has obviously made her a favorite with Capital’s fashion designers, all claiming to be her close friends!

Maneka Gandhi, son Varun Gandhi and Kirron Kher who triumphed in their constituencies were also at the receiving end of a flurry of congratulatory messages from the glitterati of the city.

Well, as they say, the winner takes it all.