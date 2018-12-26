Year Ender 2018: Smriti Irani deserves the most Humorous Politician of the Year award

When we say the word Smriti Irani, the first thing that comes our mind is ‘Tulsi’. She is the Textiles Minister now, but we won’t be wrong if we say that she will always be remembered for the portrayal of Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. But even after turning a politician, Irani doesn’t stop entertaining us. If you need a daily dose of laughter, you should follow her on Instagram. She keeps on posting some hilarious memes on social media and even takes a dig at herself without being hesitant. She can clearly be regarded as the Most Humorous Politician of the year 2018.

We are sure no one likes to work with on a weekend and plus, the annoying Monday Blues that follow. And well, even though a politician, Smriti Irani is a human too! She too braces Monday blues but she manages to tackle the annoying first day of the week with some classic memes. Take a look.

Smriti Irani is one celeb who doesn’t shy off taking digs at herself and she did that mostly whole year in 2018. From her name to her weight to her comments on the social issues, Smriti had the courage to laugh at herself. A quality that very few have!

And here comes the best one which is also one of the most relatable posts from her this year especially for journalists like us. Irani’s post on waiting for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding pictures will make you go ROFL…

Smriti Irani aka Tulsi aka Textiles Minister, we hope you continue to entertain us in 2019 too just the way you did in 2018…