image
Wednesday, December 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Year Ender 2018: Smriti Irani deserves the most Humorous Politician of the Year award

Politics

Year Ender 2018: Smriti Irani deserves the most Humorous Politician of the Year award

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   December 26 2018, 4.25 pm
back
funnyInstagrampoliticsSmriti IraniYear EnderYearenderYearender 2018
nextFacepalm! Cricketer Chetan Chauhan claims Lord Hanuman was a wrestler
ALSO READ

Year Ender 2018: Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar to Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan’s Aankh Maare, the year was full of remixes!

Year Ender 2018: Five times Ziva Dhoni ruled the internet this year

Andhadhun, Stree, Raazi, Padmaavat: Films that impressed us in 2018