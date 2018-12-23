Year Ender 2018: Times when Shashi Tharoor opened his pandora's box of new words

If you think our politicians are dumb and uneducated, well, we suggest you follow the Twitter handle of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor ASAP. No, he doesn’t give out some philosophical life lessons but rather introduces us to some new words whenever he is in the mood to. Mind you, most of them are difficult to pronounce and some of them are even difficult to understand. He is like this human dictionary who has a word to describe every given scene and that's the catch! Today, let us check out some of the words and their meanings that Tharoor introduced us to in 2018…

#1 Fatuous

Mr Tharoor started the year with a bang and got us acquainted to Fatuous. One may connect this word to 'fat' but it actually means silly or pointless.

#2 Arcana

Glad to see @ThePrintIndia delve into legislative arcana in tracing my efforts to stop penalising Indian citizens for the crime of being who they are! Time to #GetGovtOutOfTheBedroom. https://t.co/GuTBCEY22B — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 8, 2018

The second word that grabbed our attention was arcana. Thankfully, an easy word to pronounce which means secrets and mysteries. This word too was a secret for us until Tharoor got it to fore.

#3 Floccinaucinihilipilification

My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification. Pre-order it to find out why!https://t.co/yHuCh2GZDM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2018

We are not joking! We really tried hard to pronounce this word, but it is too damn difficult to get it right. It’s a word with 29 letters which means ‘the action or habit of estimating something as worthless’. Uff!

#4 Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia

I'm sorry if one of my tweets y'day gave rise to an epidemic of hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia! [Don't bother looking it up: it's just a word describing a fear of long words]. But #TheParadoxicalPrimeMinister contains no words longer than Paradoxical! https://t.co/8h0zkcHnb2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 11, 2018

If you thought that Floccinaucinihilipilification is the biggest word you have ever read, here’s a word with 35 letters. Like really! Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia means fear of long words. We are shit scared!

By the way, we are ready to get introduced to such words in 2019 too. Bring it on Mr Tharoor.