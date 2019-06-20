Rushabh Dhruv June 20 2019, 3.42 pm June 20 2019, 3.42 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most admired personalities, globally. While he has been praised for his economic policies and various political decisions, the man also grabs a lot of attention for being fit and all the credit can go to yoga. Modiji is an avid yoga practitioner and has always promoted the importance of yoga. And looks like ahead of International Yoga Day, the BJP supremo is leaving no chance to let people know various health benefits of Yoga via social media.

Taking to his Twitter account, PM Modi, on Thursday, shared a clip featuring a 3D animated version of him performing the ‘Dhyana’ meditation. The video is like a beginners guide to perform the exercise that helps you be more patient and search for mental peace within. Well, this is not the first time that PM has shared a video like this. The initiative started on June 5 and since then, the animated videos of the PM are helping us learn asanas.

Check out the latest video of 'Dhyana' below:

Earlier, PM Modi shared an instructional video on the Nadishidhan Pranayam asana. It featured his animated version in an orange t-shirt and track pants along with a voiceover that disclosed tips and benefits of the asana. In his caption, PM Modi urged his followers to watch the video so as to know the benefits of the posture.

Here are some more yoga postures shared by Narendra Modi in an attempt to see the nation living a fit lifestyle ahead of International Yoga Day 2019:

Have you made Surya Namaskar a part of your routine? Do watch this video to know why it is a good idea to do so and the advantages that come with regularly practising it. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/CqfolZzRrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

Have you practiced Setu Bandhasana? Sharing a video that will teach you the Asana and also state some of its benefits. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/rc9bZNsjM0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2019

This yoga asana below is especially for people with spondylitis. Have a look:

Stronger wrists, back muscles and prevention of spondylitis...just some of the reasons why practising Shalabhasana is beneficial. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/etloBuR7KB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2019

On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same. The benefits of Yoga are tremendous. Here is a video on Trikonasana. pic.twitter.com/YDB6T3rw1d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019