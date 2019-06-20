Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most admired personalities, globally. While he has been praised for his economic policies and various political decisions, the man also grabs a lot of attention for being fit and all the credit can go to yoga. Modiji is an avid yoga practitioner and has always promoted the importance of yoga. And looks like ahead of International Yoga Day, the BJP supremo is leaving no chance to let people know various health benefits of Yoga via social media.
Taking to his Twitter account, PM Modi, on Thursday, shared a clip featuring a 3D animated version of him performing the ‘Dhyana’ meditation. The video is like a beginners guide to perform the exercise that helps you be more patient and search for mental peace within. Well, this is not the first time that PM has shared a video like this. The initiative started on June 5 and since then, the animated videos of the PM are helping us learn asanas.
Check out the latest video of 'Dhyana' below:
Earlier, PM Modi shared an instructional video on the Nadishidhan Pranayam asana. It featured his animated version in an orange t-shirt and track pants along with a voiceover that disclosed tips and benefits of the asana. In his caption, PM Modi urged his followers to watch the video so as to know the benefits of the posture.
Here are some more yoga postures shared by Narendra Modi in an attempt to see the nation living a fit lifestyle ahead of International Yoga Day 2019:
This yoga asana below is especially for people with spondylitis. Have a look:
In the last five years, thousands of people across the country have joined PM Modi’s initiatives to celebrate the International Yoga Day.Read More