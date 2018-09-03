Yogi Adityanath's 'monkey' baat is all you need to read today

Did you ever know of such an usefulness of sacred texts like Hanuman Chalisa? We don't know if they can make your wordly wishes come true, but they can scare off the monkeys that are stealing your food or spoiling your garden every day. At least that's what Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath believes.

“Main yahan aaya to mujhse kaha gaya ki yahan par bandar bade pareshan kar rahe hain. Maine kaha 'Bajrang Bali' ki aarti karna shuru karo, 'Hanuman Chalisa' ka path karo, bandar kabhi nuksaan nahin pahuchayega (On arriving here I was told that the monkeys are a big source of worry for residents. I said, ‘Start carrying out the Bajrang Bali aarti and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa; then monkeys will never cause you any harm’,” Yogi told a news agency at Mathura.

This is not the first time that a BJP leader is swearing upon the miraculous ability of Hanuman Chalisa, though. Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Ramesh Saxena earlier said that reciting it for an hour every day would keep natural calamities away.

"I can guarantee that if every village chants the Hanuman Chalisa for one hour everyday, we can avoid natural disasters, I appeal to the youth to chant the Hanuman Chalisa for one hour over the next five days," he said.

Umm...okay!