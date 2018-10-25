YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy stabbed with a knife

YSR Congress party chief Jaganmohan Reddy was attacked with a knife at Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday. The attack took place around 12:30 pm in the VIP lounge of the airport and the attacker was identified as Jaripalli Srinivas, a Dalit and native of Thaniyalapalli. The incident has left Reddy with a minor injury and soon after the attack, there was commotion at the airport. Reddy tried to calm the commotion later indicating that he was not terribly hurt.

YSRCP leader Jaganmohan Reddy is undergoing treatment at Omega Hospital in Hyderabad. He was stabbed on arm with a knife by a waiter at Visakhapatnam airport earlier today. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/vQ9mb77jbb — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018

Police on the attack on YSRCP leader Jaganmohan Reddy (in pic) at Visakhapatnam airport today, say, "the attacker has been identified as Srinu who is working as a waiter at the airport lounge. He is from East Godavari district. The attacker has been taken into custody." pic.twitter.com/4v1AXwLQzc — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018

To everyone worried about my safety,I’d like to inform you that I am safe. God's grace&love,concern&blessings of people of Andhra will protect me.Such cowardice acts will not dissuade me but only strengthen my resolve to work for the people of my state, tweets Jaganmohan Reddy pic.twitter.com/afHdDS9RMZ — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018

As per reports, Srinivas was serving tea at the airport and went up to Reddy asking if the party would win 160 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. He suddenly took out a small knife from his pocket and tried to stab the politician.

“Srinivas suddenly whipped out a blade that is normally used during rooster fights and lunged at Reddy. He clearly wanted to stab Reddy in the neck, but Reddy deflected the blade with his hand and suffered an injury on his shoulder. Srinivas was overpowered by YSRCP workers, and handed over to the police at the airport,” informed Vijay Prasad, who was with Reddy at the time of the attack.

Further claiming that the alleged attack was an attempt to ‘murder democracy’, Prasad added that Reddy, who was on his way to Hyderabad, boarded a 1 pm flight and ‘will be consulting a doctor there