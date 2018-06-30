Say what! Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak just became a reality; courtesy The Optical Society

Harry Potter fans, this one is for you! You all may have at least once thought how amazing it would have been if Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak was for real and well, shit just got real (*wink*). Scientist in the states have devised something that can make objects go invisible.

The new device has been named as 'spectral invisibility cloak' and is one of the highlights of the study, published in the journal Optica. Researchers from the US-based 'The Optical Society', a scientific society dedicated to advancing the study of light, turned successful in inventing this device.

The device can completely hide arbitrary objects under broadband illumination (with light sources containing many colours). It’s basically the game of lights!

"We have made a target object fully invisible to observation under realistic broadband illumination by propagating the illumination wave through the object with no detectable distortion, exactly as if the object and cloak were not present,” revealed Jose Azana, one of the researchers in the team.

This development is being considered as a major breakthrough in the history of science. It is being reported that demonstrated spectral cloaking device could be useful for a range of security goals.

Researcher Luis Romero Cortes described the process and said,"Conventional cloaking solutions rely on altering the propagation path of the illumination around the object to be concealed; this way, different colours take different amounts of time to traverse the cloak, resulting in easily detectable distortion that gives away the presence of the cloak."

The researchers are now devising a technology that can make 3D objects invisible from all directions.

Now, isn't that amazing?