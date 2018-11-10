2014 World Cup winner Jerome Boateng laments racism in Germany

German Football star Jerome Boateng has revealed that despite helping Germany win World cup in 2014, he faces racism in the country. In a shocking revelation, Jerome said that he still suffers racism, including subjected to monkey chants during training and matches.
+3 🙌🏽🔥but still a lot of work to do to get where we want to be!
In an interview to lifestyle magazine Boa, Berlin born Jerome revealed, “When I'm warming up on the sidelines I can often hear monkey chants. Me, who played so many matches for Germany. Sometimes they'll say things like go home to your own country or they'll just shout something like you black shit.”
Jerome Boateng is of Ghanaian decent and his half-brother Kevin-Prince Boateng also represents the same country. Jerome also revealed that he believes the refugee issue in Germany has made people more wary and liable to label people by their origins.
Hungry for more 🔥 @championsleague
The 30-year-old player also revealed several racist incidents from his childhood when parents of opposition players made him cry with their abuse. "One for the Germans, one for the migrants. And now there's another for Germans with foreign parents who are not white, but who feel entirely German because they grew up here. Now we're being looked at with an air of suspicion.” said Jerome who has been representing Germany for 10 years and has 76 caps on his name.
Such a disaster.... World Cup 2018 was not what we expected. I'm still angry and disappointed and at the same time I feel sorry for all our fans who supported us in the stadium or at home in front of the tv or at public viewings. We didn't really get into that tournament. We had our chances and kept on playing all the time but it just didn't work. Four years ago we were on top of the world - now we're on the bottom. These are the days in the life of a football player nobody envies you for. But that's life. All I can say is thank you to our fans who always support us. We will analyze what went wrong and carry on working as we always did. I promise we'll be back strong!
Boateng who was surprisingly left out of Germany coach Joachim Loew's team for this month's international matches against Russia on November 15 and Netherlands on November 19, whereas Marco Reus was included in the team on Friday.