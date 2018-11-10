2014 World Cup winner Jerome Boateng laments racism in Germany

German Football star Jerome Boateng has revealed that despite helping Germany win World cup in 2014, he faces racism in the country. In a shocking revelation, Jerome said that he still suffers racism, including subjected to monkey chants during training and matches.

In an interview to lifestyle magazine Boa, Berlin born Jerome revealed, “When I'm warming up on the sidelines I can often hear monkey chants. Me, who played so many matches for Germany. Sometimes they'll say things like go home to your own country or they'll just shout something like you black shit.”

Jerome Boateng is of Ghanaian decent and his half-brother Kevin-Prince Boateng also represents the same country. Jerome also revealed that he believes the refugee issue in Germany has made people more wary and liable to label people by their origins.

The 30-year-old player also revealed several racist incidents from his childhood when parents of opposition players made him cry with their abuse. "One for the Germans, one for the migrants. And now there's another for Germans with foreign parents who are not white, but who feel entirely German because they grew up here. Now we're being looked at with an air of suspicion.” said Jerome who has been representing Germany for 10 years and has 76 caps on his name.

Boateng who was surprisingly left out of Germany coach Joachim Loew's team for this month's international matches against Russia on November 15 and Netherlands on November 19, whereas Marco Reus was included in the team on Friday.