2019 World Cup: MS Dhoni makes his debut on Yuzvendra Chahal's famous Chahal TV

Abhishek Singh May 28 2019, 4.26 pm May 28 2019, 4.26 pm

We are just days away from the cricketing madness to start as the 2019 Cricket World Cup begins from May 30. After the IPL fun ride, team India is all charged up for the mega event of the year as the Virat Kohli and boys are one of the favourites. While the nation is hoping that the Men in Blue would create the magic of 1983 and 2011, we thought the players would be tensed with the expectations but looks like we were wrong.

In a series of videos uploaded by Yuzvendra Chahal on his Chahal TV that makes a comeback after a brief period, we see Chahal interviewing the players. In the first video, we see Chahal interacting with vice-captain Rohit Sharma as the team is heading from London to Cardiff to play their second warm-up match against Bangladesh. The bowler has been entertaining with Chahal TV and giving us an insight into the team. Looks like he will continue to do so in this World Cup during their stay in England.

CHAHAL TV IS BACK: Chahal TV📺 📺 makes its World Cup debut as #TeamIndia hit the road to Cardiff from London 🚌 Some exciting Bus stories in Part 1 of the series - by @RajalArora @yuzi_chahal Watch full video here - https://t.co/TUGf4koWb5 pic.twitter.com/Oe3L9v0yzo — BCCI (@BCCI) May 27, 2019

In another video shared on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s official Twitter handle, we see Mahendra Singh Dhoni make his debut on Chahal TV, while Chahal is in conversation with his spin partner Kuldeep Yadav. Chahal asked Kuldeep as to who he was in conversation with on the phone and the chinaman bowler revealed that he was listening to Kishore Kumar songs. Like always Chahal tried to get MS Dhoni to talk, the 37-year old wicket-keeper batsman just nodded his head to Chahal’s request.

After losing the first warm-up match against New Zealand by 6 wickets at the Oval on May 25, Team India would want to win Tuesday’s encounter against the neighbours. India will begin their 2019 World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton on June 5.