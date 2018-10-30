Aaron Finch presents Mohammad Hafeez's son a gift of a lifetime

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez’s son had a memorable outing during the third T20 match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai. Hafeez’s son Roshaan met his favourite cricketer Aaron Finch who not only posed for pictures with them but also handed over his national jersey to the little fan. It surely made his day. Hafeez was too excited a father and immediately took to Twitter to thank the Oz player for his sweet gesture towards his son.

Thanks @AaronFinch5 to be so nice & kind to my kids , my son Roshaan is so happy to meet u & to hav ur playing shirt 👍🏼, stay blessed pic.twitter.com/erD4Sxhhip — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 30, 2018

Aaron too replied to Hafeez’s tweet.

Speaking of the tour, the Men in Green dominated the tour and after defeating Australia 1-0 in the Tests, Pakistan registered a clean sweep against the Australians by winning the T20 series 3-0. Babar Azam top scored for the hosts as he went on to score more than 150 runs in the series whereas Aron Finch had a poor outing in the series and just managed to score 4 runs. But his sportsmanship off the field has won him applauds on social media.

31-year-old Finch was recently appointed the captain for Australia’s limited-overs sides. He is, however, dethroned from his No. 1 position in the ICC batting rankings in T20Is by Babar Azam, who, after his thread of steady performances with the bat, has taken the top spot.