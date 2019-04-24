  2. Sports
Actor Sivakumar congratulates Gomathi Marimuthu on winning Gold for India in the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships

Sports

Actor Sivakumar congratulates Gomathi Marimuthu on winning Gold for India at the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships

Gomathi Marimuthu hailing from a small village called Mudikandam in Trichy district created history by winning India’s first gold medal in the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships. Wishes have been pouring in for the lady from all areas including veteran actor Sivakumar.

back
23rd Asian Athletics ChampionshipsGomathi MarimuthuKhalifa stadiumMudikandamSivakumarSrirangam TalukTrending In South

within