Actor Sivakumar congratulates Gomathi Marimuthu on winning Gold for India at the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 5.15 pm April 24 2019, 5.15 pm

The nation woke up to heartwarming news in the field of sports on Tuesday. Gomathi Marimuthu hailing from a small village called Mudikandam in Srirangam Taluk in Trichy district created history by winning India’s first gold medal at the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships held at the Khalifa stadium in Doha. The thirty-year-old middle distance runner clocked a time of two minutes and seventy seconds which is also her personal best. Wishes have been pouring in for the lady from all areas and here we convey what veteran actor Sivakumar had to say about her achievement.

The actor stated, “This is a greatest pride to our country as Gomathi Marimuthu has won Gold Medal for the country in the 800 Meters running race at the Asian Athletics Championship 2019 in Doha. This is a moment of joy for each and everyone in our mother land. Double congratulations to your achievements". This is indeed a matter of pride for every Indian as the lady had achieved this amidst so many challenges, trials and tribulations in her life. In fact Gomathi started training only from the age of 20.

Currently employed with the Income Tax department at Bengaluru in the sports quota, Gomathi’s running abilities were discovered by her friend Shruthi. Gomathi had been a student of Holy cross college in Trichy and her objective was only to support her family that included farming parents and two siblings. After training rigorously, she was qualified to reach the Asian Championship in Pune 2013 where she was placed seventh. Later she reached the fourth spot in the same event held two years later in Wuhan, China. The lady had also been affected by the loss of her father to colon cancer and later her coach to heart attack. Despite all these setbacks, if Gomathi had reached where she is today, it is only because of her perseverance and hard work. We congratulate the golden lady and wish her many more such laurels!