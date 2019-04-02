image
Tuesday, April 2nd 2019
English
  2. Sports
Yuvraj Singh IPL, Yuvraj Singh IPL 2019, Yuvraj Singh in IPL, Yuvraj Singh IPL team, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Mumbai Indians, Zaheer Khan, World Cup 11, World Cup 2019, Sports, Cricket

Sports

Ahead of World Cup 2019, Yuvraj Singh is reminiscing 2011 win with Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan

Yuvraj Singh shared a major throwback to 2011 World Cup win and we all are going nostalgic.

back
cricketMS DhoniMumbai IndiansSachin TendulkarsportsWorld Cup 11World Cup 2019Yuvraj SinghZaheer Khan
nextIPL star player Sanju Samson confesses he is a big fan of Thalapathy Vijay!

within