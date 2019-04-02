Ahead of World Cup 2019, Yuvraj Singh is reminiscing 2011 win with Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan

Abhishek Singh April 02 2019, 10.41 am April 02 2019, 10.41 am

Eight years ago, on April 2, 2011, former Indian captain MS Dhoni hit the historic six and India lifted 50 over World Cup trophy at the Wankhede stadium. The country waited for 28 years to get the trophy back home after Kapil Dev and team won it first at the Lords back in 1983. Though it’s been close to a decade when the hosts won the cup and every Indian present at the venue was in the joyous mood, the memory is still fresh. While most of the players had moist eyes, some had the tricolour in their hand and we could see few members of the Indian team lifting batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders to celebrate the moment. Recently, the man of the tournament Yuvraj Singh got nostalgic and shared a heartfelt post on social media to reminisce the World cup win.

The left-handed Mumbai Indians all-rounder took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from 2011 World Cup where we can see a teary-eyed Yuvraj Singh hugging his idol Sachin Tendulkar post the big win. In another picture, Yuvraj and the Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan, are seen posing for the camera. The team members who on occasion have said that winning the cup for Sachin Tendulkar was a dream come true moment for the team, Yuvraj in his post asserted the same.

Yuvraj Singh who has been the integral part of the Indian cricket team since his debut in 2000 was the star performer of the team. Not just with the bat but Yuvi played an important role in helping India win the tournament. Playing all the 9 matches, with the help of 1 century and 4 half-centuries, Yuvraj made 362 runs from 8 innings at an average of 90.50. Yuvraj also made major contributions with the ball as he was the second most successful bowler of the team after Zaheer Khan picking up 15 wickets. Few days ago, Yuvraj said that he gets nostalgic every time he walks into the Wankhede stadium because the team won the World Cup here.

Less than a year after the World Cup victory, Yuvi was detected with a rare form of cancer known as mediastinal seminoma. But yuvraj being a fighter, got his treatment in the US and came back with a bang and still continues to be a regular member of the Indian dressing room. With the coming World Cup in England, the 37-year old cricketer would want to end his career on a high and we wish him all the luck.