Alexander Zverev scares ball boy while celebrating point win

German tennis star Alexander Zverev had a tough time at the Shanghai Master’s tournament as he got a tough fight from Nikoloz Basilashvili. In the game’s second round, Zverev in the excitement of a point celebrated the moment and in the process scared the ball boy and it’s funny.

When you celebrate so hard it terrifies the ballkids 😂#RolexSHMasters pic.twitter.com/eryoazYgYD — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 10, 2018

Looks like Zverev’s celebration with a roar and a fist pump scared the kid and we are sure the kid would have taken some time to get back to normal.

The world No 5 managed to come through with a straight-sets win to set up a third-round clash with Alex De Minaur. There are chances that the 21-year old might face Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who are also competing in a Chinese city with the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals just around the corner.

While Zverev was seen celebrating his victory, on an earlier occasion we saw him lose his cool during the match. He even had an argument with the umpire who warned him after the incident.

It seems there is something we can all agree on this week 🤣#RolexMCMasters pic.twitter.com/g7L8pH3S4o — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 19, 2018

In an interview, Swiss Tennis legend Roger Federer had said that the ball boys and ball girls need to be respected by players. Federer who was himself a ball boy in his young days had reacted after Fernando Verdasco’s video of ranting a young ball boy over sweaty towel had gone viral.