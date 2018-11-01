Ambati Rayudu reveals his comeback story and it involves biryani

India’s cricket team is currently number one in the world and looks like there’s no stopping them. But in the last few days, the debate for the number four position within the team has been widely discussed. Various names have been tried but without much success. But it looks like Ambati Rayudu seems to have settled the number four issue for the team, at least for the near future, and may be even the 2019 World cup. But as Rayudu revealed recently, his place in the team has come with much sacrifice.

In a post-match presentation with experts and former Indian players Mohammad Kaif and VVS Laxman, he revealed that he altered his eating habits and that’s what helped him considerably in getting fit. He revealed that he loves Biryani and had to give up his favourite food in order to wear the blue jersey again. He also went on to add that he hasn’t tasted Biryani for last three months, which is a huge sacrifice for the cricketer. But the decision has helped him revive his international career and he will be keen to play a crucial role for Team India in the World Cup next year in England.

After scoring a half-century in the opener of the five match ODI series against the West Indies, Rayudu backed it up with a brilliant century in Mumbai. Rayudu worked hard on his fitness and cleared the test with the flying colours to get picked for the ongoing series against the Caribbean side. ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma too praised Rayudu’s exploits in the series and called him the dependable batsman for the number four position. On the other hand, Captain Virat Kohli too has given a green signal that the team management will be backing the 33-year old batsman for the upcoming series.

View this post on Instagram Going strong @a.t.rayudu 💪🏻💪🏻 #TeamIndia #INDvWI A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Oct 29, 2018 at 3:48am PDT

The journey to the national team was not an easy one for Rayudu. He had to perform well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier this year and based on his brilliant performance in the T20 league, he was picked in the ODI squad for England tour. He was later controversially left out for failing to pass the much-debated yo-yo fitness test.