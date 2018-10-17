Anil Kumble turns 48 with unique wishes from his teammates

Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble is unarguably one of the finest cricketers to represent the country on an international level. With 619 test wickets and 337 ODI wickets, Kumble (also known as Jumbo by his teammates) is one of the leading wicket-takers in the cricketing history and one of the two men to take 10 wickets in a Test inning. On Wednesday, the former Indian coach turned 48 years old and his former teammates took to Twitter to wish him on his special day.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had a short but sweet message for Anil.
VVS Laxman had a funny picture to go with his wish in the post
Known for his aggressive batting, Virender Sehwag was in all awe of the former leggie and praised him with all the possible adjectives in his wish.
His former spin partner, Harbhajan Singh had a sweet message for Kumble.
Former opener Kambli got nostalgic and shared his wishes for Anil.
BCCI wished the bowler with a stylish picture and a video where we see him make history by claiming all 10 wickets in an innings of the test match.
The ICC wished the former Indian coach as they shared antidotes of his wickets in different formats.
We wish Anil Kumble a hale and hearty birthday and thank him for all the memorable feats he has achieved in his career.