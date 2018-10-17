Anil Kumble turns 48 with unique wishes from his teammates

Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble is unarguably one of the finest cricketers to represent the country on an international level. With 619 test wickets and 337 ODI wickets, Kumble (also known as Jumbo by his teammates) is one of the leading wicket-takers in the cricketing history and one of the two men to take 10 wickets in a Test inning. On Wednesday, the former Indian coach turned 48 years old and his former teammates took to Twitter to wish him on his special day.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had a short but sweet message for Anil.

VVS Laxman had a funny picture to go with his wish in the post

Birthday greetings to @anilkumble1074 . May you have a blessed life and enjoy success in every thing you do. Best wishes pic.twitter.com/5UQxKt8afQ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2018

Known for his aggressive batting, Virender Sehwag was in all awe of the former leggie and praised him with all the possible adjectives in his wish.

Happiest birthday to one of India’s greatest ever match winners, a man who defined grit and courage. Those toe-crushing yorkers to tail-enders are something even pace bowlers struggle to execute. Have a great & jumbo life ahead @anilkumble1074 bhai ! pic.twitter.com/RN5jXb6onl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2018

His former spin partner, Harbhajan Singh had a sweet message for Kumble.

Happy birthday to my idol, and my teammate, and an inspiration! Hope you have a lifetime of success in every path you take! Have a great day ahead :) love always Anil bhai @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/6VxuwbXuGU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 17, 2018

Former opener Kambli got nostalgic and shared his wishes for Anil.

From being room mates to having our names jumbled up on international tours, it has been a pleasure to have known you and have played with a fighter Cricketer like you.KUMBLE'S Many happy returns of the day, @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/Dex6SIvA44 — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) October 17, 2018

BCCI wished the bowler with a stylish picture and a video where we see him make history by claiming all 10 wickets in an innings of the test match.

Happy Birthday @anilkumble1074 - On the occasion of the former Captain's birthday, we look back at one of his most iconic Test match spells 🎂😎 Watch 👉👉▶️ https://t.co/ASlc379aDp pic.twitter.com/cyp1tcJf6J — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2018

The ICC wished the former Indian coach as they shared antidotes of his wickets in different formats.

619 Test wickets 🔴 337 ODI wickets ⚪️ One of two men to take 10 wickets in a Test innings 💪 Happy birthday to India's top international wicket-taker, @anilkumble1074! pic.twitter.com/gZrst7JsC3 — ICC (@ICC) October 17, 2018

We wish Anil Kumble a hale and hearty birthday and thank him for all the memorable feats he has achieved in his career.