Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat, first time as Mrs Kohli

The Virushka fever is yet to die down. It’s been nearly a month since the Indian Team Captain Virat Kohli tied the knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma but fans still cannot get enough of the couple. Images of the two at their secret wedding, on their honeymoon, their dual receptions and their small holiday in Cape Town have been going viral for the last few weeks. And here’s another. For the first time as a wife, Anushka Sharma was seen cheering Virat Kohli as he took on the pitch for the first time as husband during the first Test match against South Africa.

Wearing a red spaghetti top the actress, who has officially entered the cricketers’ wives club, was seen cheering for Virat from the stands. Anushka was attending Day 1 of India’s first Test against the Proteas. She was seated among wives of other cricketers namely, Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Ayesha Dhawan, Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s wife Nupur Nagar. The wives seemed to have welcomed the new entrant into the club with open arms.

Anushka and Virat have been spending quality time together over the last month. Both took a break from their respective schedules to head to Italy for their wedding ceremony and spend the rest of the month with each other. Images of the two doing normal things like an everyday couple are sending fans in a tizzy. With Virat now back on the pitch, Anushka too will soon head back to the Maximum City to return to her shooting schedule.

As both get back to the business, the newest and hottest couple of the country have given fans enough fodder to keep them going for a while.