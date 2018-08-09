Arjun Tendulkar gets India call? Well almost

Ahead of the second test match against England in Lords, team India is leaving no stone unturned to level the series with the hosts. Virat Kohli’s boys have been practicing very hard. But it was a surprise for us when we spotted U-19 team member and Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, who was called in to bowl in the nets.

On Tuesday, bowling coach Bharat Arun confirmed that Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the second Test as he has not fully recovered from a left thumb injury and accordingly Arjun was called in to practice the left angle. Captain Kohli was seen facing the young pacer in the nets whereas Arjun also gave a tough time to opener Murli Vijay who struggled in the first test.

BCCI also posted a video of Virat Kohli practicing hard and working on his shots as he and his men look to make a comeback at Lord's following their 31-run loss against England in Edgbaston.

This is not the first time when Arjun was spotted in the nets with the Indian cricket team. Earlier, ahead of the Ireland T20 tournament too, Arjun was spotted bowling in team India nets when Kohli and his boys were in London.

After a poor batting performance in the first test, India has worked hard on their batting and the same was evident during the team’s practice session. The same can be seen in the team’s decision to make few changes in the batting department by bringing in experienced batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in place of Lokesh Rahul, who scored 4 and 13 runs in the first test.

Looks like junior Tendulkar has impressed the team management and looking at the calls he is getting for practice with the team, inclusion in the main team isn’t far away.