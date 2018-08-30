Arjun Tendulkar missing from U-19 Asia Cup squad, we can't find the anti-nepotism trolls either

Arjun Tendulkar has always been on the radar of trolls. No matter what he does, the fact that he is the son of Sachin Tendulkar, always earns him a negative reaction. When he got selected for U-19 youth Test series team to play against Sri Lanka, Twitter was all about how nepotism has barged into cricket. And then, when he got clicked with Ravi Shastri, Twitterattis got nasty showering Arjun with ugly remarks. But now that Arjun has not made the cut in U-19 Asia Cup squad, where have the trolls gone?

Words of wisdom from @RaviShastriOfc for young Arjun Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/AEU8SOblC0 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2018

The BCCI recently shared the list of the squad for the upcoming U-19 Asia Cup and Arjun is not on this list. Even though the young champ has done everything under the sun to be at the Lords from selling radios to helping the ground staff, he has not bagged the opportunity to be a part of Asia Cup squad. In fact, he was even spotted bowling to the Indian captain Virat Kohli in the nets during the training session ahead of the crucial Lord’s Test match.

Here's a picture of Arjun helping the ground staff at Lords when rains played spoilsport.

👋 Arjun Tendulkar! Not only has he been training with @MCCYC4L recently & but he has also been lending a helping hand to our Groundstaff!#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/PVo2iiLCcv — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018

In spite of trolls and haters, the BCCI has proved that in the game of cricket, skill is what matters and not your surname.

Tough luck, Arjun!