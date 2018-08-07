Arjun Tendulkar’s luncheon with this pretty English cricketer has a Virat Kohli connection!

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, updated the world about a lunch he shared with Daniella Wyatt, an English cricketer. Arjun took to Instagram to post a selfie with Wyatt, both of whom were at a restaurant called Nandos. Interestingly, Wyatt was the woman who had proposed to Virat Kohli on Twitter.

Arjun had the eye of every selector in the recently concluded games between India U19 and Sri Lanka U19. He had a promising start when he picked up a wicket in his first over but following that, his performance wasn’t as prolific. He failed to make a show with the bat, facing eleven deliveries and then being dismissed for naught. He couldn’t get a chance to bat for the second time though, as India won by an innings and 21 runs. The second Test saw him scoring 14 runs and taking one wicket. He failed to secure a spot on the team for the ongoing ODI series.

Though he hasn’t made much of an impact in his international career, he is still an important part of the U-19 side. Meanwhile, Wyatt is currently playing in the Kia Super League T20 tournament. Her side didn’t have the best start to the tournament and lost five out of six matches.