As Alastair Cook retires from cricket, get to know the ace opener

With the ongoing India England series already in the pocket of the home team, the home team isn’t really looking forward to the match as their star batsman and former captain has announced retirement from international cricket. The 33-year old left handed opening batsman, Alastair Cook announced on Monday that he will quit from active cricket after the fifth and the last match of the series played against India.

Hailed as one of the finest player to play the gentleman’s game and one of the greats of English cricket, Alistar is good off field as well. Here are some unknown and engaging facts about Alastair Cook:

Alastair Cook has led England in 59 tests of the 160 test matched played, which is a record for the English team.

- Cook was the quickest Englishman to score 1,000, 2,000, 3,000, 4,000 test runs. At the age of 26, Cook became the fastest Englishman and the second fastest player to reach 5,000 test runs. The only person he stands behind is Sachin Tendulkar. Cook is also the fastest to reach 8,000 test runs.

- Cook is the 12th player in history to score 10,000 runs, and only the second opener after India's Sunil Gavaskar. He is also the first Englishman to score 10,000 test runs.

- Before his cricket stint, Cook has the distinction of singing with the famous New Zealand singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, who is known for her opera music.

- When Cook was 14 years old, he turned up for Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in a game against Bedford and smashed a ton. MCC did not have one player and young Cook was given the responsibility.

- He has 5th best bowling average (7.00), although he has bowled only 3 overs in tests.

- He has played longest England Test innings (836 minutes), third longest of all time.

- As a teenager, Cook averaged 168 in his final season for club side Maldon CC in Essex.

- Known for his attacking batting skills, Cook suffers from Ophidiophobia. The name might sound very unusual and weird, but it simply means ‘fear for snakes’. Cook is afraid of snakes and has a recurring nightmare about being eaten by them.

- Cook has donated his time to various charities including taking part in The Great City Race for Breakthrough Breast Cancer. In 2009, Cook modeled naked alongside fellow cricketers James Anderson and Stuart Broad to help raise awareness for testicular cancer on behalf of the Everyman Campaign.

- Cook loves sweet. He has admitted to stealing penny sweets from the corner shop when he was a youngster.

Well we will surely miss the the entertaining batsman when we watch the game next.