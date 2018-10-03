As Zlatan Ibrahimovic turns 37, here's a look at his legendary moments

Rated one of the most talented players of modern day football and one of the biggest superstars of the game, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, turned 37 on Wednesday. Known as the goal machine in the world of football, he is a unique character in the game. Zlatan who goes by the motto “I can't help but laugh at how perfect I am”, here’s some interesting trivia about the Swedish footballer.

After Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan became the third player in the game’s history to have 500 career goals under his name. He achieved this feat with a brilliant roundhouse kick while playing for LA Galaxy who had one of the most interesting advertisements as they welcomed him to the club.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a message for Los Angeles after signing with the Galaxy: "You're welcome" https://t.co/T1mQ32Rhac pic.twitter.com/imbHIDBUOR — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 23, 2018

Zlatan is truly the ruler of the world as he has scored in every club he's been in. No other player has changed clubs like Zlatan, be it Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, PSG, United to now LA Galaxy. Zlatan has shown the world that he is the boss. He is one of the most decorated footballers with 33 trophies to his name, a record difficult to achieve. Recently when he was asked about Mo Salah's Puskas Award win, he had a unique reply to the question.

Talking about the goal machine’s stats, Zaltan started at Malmo, where he scored 18 goals and then moved to Ajax, where he went on to score 48 goals. He then moved to Juventus and scored 26 goals, then Inter Milan 66 goals, then Barcelona 22 goals and AC Milan 56 goals. He has also netted in 156 times for PSG. Moving to Manchester United, he scored 29 goals while with his current team LA Galaxy, he scored 21 times. Phew, what numbers.

Apart from scoring, he has also won the Europa League with Manchester United, Coupe de France, Spanish Super Cup, and Italian Super Cup among others.

The Swedish legend is the only player to participate in the Champions League with seven different teams. Zlatan and Ronaldinho are the only ones to score in El Clasico, Derby della Madonnina (AC Milan vs Inter Milan), and Le Classique (PSG vs Marseilles). He is the only player in Barcelona's history to score in his first five league matches. Interestingly, Zlatan also netted in EPL's 2,5000th goal.

We hope he keeps entertaining us with his goals on the field and one-liners off the field.