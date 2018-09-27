Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni ruthlessly schools Kuldeep Yadav

Tuesday’s Asia Cup match opposite Afghanistan turned out to be an interesting one as the neighboring nation gave a tough fight to the MS Dhoni led Men in Blue. Afghanistan almost defeated the two time World Cup winning nation before the match ended in a tie. While the match was a nail-biting one, what we found on the internet was MS Dhoni in savage mode during one of the middle overs.

"Bowling karega ya bowler change karein" MS Dhoni to Kuldeep Yadav pic.twitter.com/Sb7mKOporI — Khurram Siddiquee (@iamkhurrum12) September 25, 2018

During the match, stump-mic captured an epic incident that went on to reveal who the real boss of the match is. Midway through the first innings, Kuldeep Yadav requested aggressively for a change of field. The young chinaman bowler was adamant and confronted Dhoni, who was leading India in the 200th ODI, to implement the change of field until an epic response from the veteran wicket keeper completely silenced Kuldeep. “Bowling karega ya bowler change karein (Will you bowl or should I change the bowler),” was Dhoni’s reply. The visuals reveal that Kuldeep was put him in his place.

This is not the first time when MSD has lost his cool on Kuldeep Yadav. In an earlier interview, Kuldeep himself revealed that the veteran cricketer has schooled him. “Wherever I pitched the ball, it went for six. The ground was so small. After every six, I would look at Mahi (Dhoni). He would say, ‘it wasn’t that far, you should keep it further’,” Yadav said.

“And when I was bowling my fourth over; the batsman reverse swept me for four. Mahi bhai came to me and said, “Remove cover, move him deep and bring point up,” Yadav recalled. “And I said, “No Mahi bhai, that’s okay” the bowler said. “After hearing this, Mahi bhai got angry and said, “Kya main pagal hoon yaha pe, mai 300 ODI khela hoon (Do you think I’m mad? I’ve played 300 ODIs),” Yadav said.

Well, apart from being the best finisher in the history of the game, MS Dhoni is also a savage boss.