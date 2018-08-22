Asian Games 2018: Accidental shooter Rahi Sarnobat and her golden gun

Hail the woman power! Once again it has been proved that there is nothing in this world that women can't achieve. Asian Games are on and India's Rahi Sarnobat has made history by winning gold for the country. She defeated Thailand's Yangpaiboon in 25m pistol shootout with a record score of 34 and won the title. Thanks to this victory, Rahi has become India's first woman to win an individual Gold medal in this sport.

Of course, it is a proud moment for one and all, and many noted celebrities have congratulated Rahi on her victory. Boman Irani, Virendra Singh Sehwag and many others took to their respective Twitter handles to share Rahi Sarnobat's moment of joy.

And in another field, an Indian shooter made the Nation proud.

Congratulations #RahiSarnobat for the Gold in #AsianGames2018. That’s the way to go. Keep it coming.... pic.twitter.com/O9o0xLYI3Y — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 22, 2018

Oh Rahi , Oh Rahi, Oh Rahi Oh Rahi ! Congratulations #RahiSarnobat on creating history and becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a Gold at the #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/KtREeKFfgF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 22, 2018

Rahi's victory takes the total tally of medals won by India in Asian Games 2018 to 10 including four golds. 16-year-old Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary had bagged the gold medal in 10m pistol shooting while Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in Asiad.

24-year-old wrestler, Bajrang Puniya, was the one who flagged India's victory in Asian Games 2018 by winning a gold medal in the 65kg category.

Cheers to these heroes who are making the country proud and hoping for many more such moments of victory to come.