Asian Games 2018: Lakshay Sheoran’s number of Instagram followers will shock you

He’s 19 and has just won a silver at the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia. Meet Lakshay Sheoran, the trap shooter from Punjab who should be a hit property on social media but was too busy getting himself an Asian Games silver. A strapping young man, we were shocked to see Sheoran has a little over 400 followers on Instagram.

Lakshay of India competes in the men's trap shooting event at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang on August 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ADEK BERRY

Lakshay became the third Indian male sportsperson to win silver at the Asian Games. It is quite a stunning feat considering the lad just picked up a rifle only four years back. On August 20, Lakshay was at the Jakabaring International Shooting Range in Palembang and totaled 43 in the match.

Lakshay reportedly had an inclination towards guns and rifles. He had told reporters that he used to try them out with his father. “But when I decided to pursue shooting seriously, he was not very sure about it. I am sure he is proud of me now,” he was quoted as saying by Telegraph India.

His coach Mansher Singh reportedly said that his protégé was on the junior programme but was quickly moved to the senior side. Singh was afraid that the second year college student might feel the pressure of a big event and kept him isolated from the crowd and confined him to his room at the Games Village.

Prior to his stint at the Asian Games, Lakshay had participated in the Junior Men’s Trap at the ninth International Junior Shotgun Cup in Orimattila in Finland, where he won silver. It was a close call though, as his opponent Nino Cuomo of Italy led 43-41.

A quick glance through Lakshay’s insta revealed that he is a very devoted Indian and he takes his training sessions seriously. Oh, he also seems to like animals. At a time when social media goes bonkers at the announcement of a celebrity wedding, a star like Lakshay Sheoran should be getting a larger support.