Asian Games 2018: Swimmer Sajan Prakash makes India proud while his family is stuck in the Kerala floods

Life can turn both cherishable and difficult at the same time. Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash, who made an entry into the finals of men's 200m Butterfly Swimming in this year's ongoing Asian Games, ended a drought of 32 years. Yet he is unable to share the joy with his family, who are stuck in a flood-devastated Kerala.

The swimmer hailing from Kerala's Idukki district didn't know his land was facing a major wrath of nature as his mother chose to keep it away from him.

“I still have no clue as to where they are and how they are. All I know is th\at they are being taken to some safe place. I pray for their safety. It was tough but my mother, who is based in Tamil Nadu, thought it best that I don't get disturbed in the run-up to my event So I was told of it only after my grandmother and uncle had been shifted. I still haven't been able to speak to them, though. I have made a historic final, but I don't know how to tell them yet," Prakash told TOI.

His Kerala residence, in fact, is in proximity to the Periyar Dam, which opened its Sluice gates after over two decades, owing to heavy rain.

Finishing fifth in the finals, Prakash made a national record of 1:57.75.